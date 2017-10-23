Russia
TV Host Tapped for Russia's New Gender Equality Post

Oct 23, 2017 — 12:57
— Update: 12:45

Duma Deputy Oksana Pushkina (right) / Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

A longtime television host has been tapped to head the Russian State Duma’s new gender equality representative office, the Vedomosti business daily reported on Monday.

Duma Deputy Oksana Pushkina has hosted the show “Female View” on the pro-Kremlin NTV network for more than a decade. She was elected to the lower chamber of Russian parliament in September 2016 as a member of the ruling United Russia party.

The Duma is set to discuss the establishment of the new representative office on Tuesday, an unnamed source close to Duma leadership told Vedomosti.

Pushkina, deputy chairwoman of the Duma Family, Women and Children Committee, is reportedly slated to be offered the position.

Last year, the lawmaker made headlines by suggesting that all the women in the State Duma team up and launch a television program to establish a smooth working relationship between its women deputies.

