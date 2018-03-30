News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 30 2018 - 11:03

Trump Tells Putin: ‘I’ll Win Arms Race,' U.S. Media Report

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Nikko / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly warned Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone that he would win a possible nuclear arms race, amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Putin, who was re-elected to a fourth term two weeks ago, showed off a new generation of nuclear-powered missiles in a warning to Russia’s adversaries earlier this month. After drawing fire for congratulating Putin on his re-election victory, Trump said he wanted the Russian leader’s help in solving North Korean, Syrian and other crises.

Read More
Trump Defends Congratulatory Phone Call to Russia's Putin

In a report citing senior White House officials on Thursday, NBC News said Putin’s March 1 address with animated simulations of a nuclear attack “really got under the president’s skin.” 

"If you want to have an arms race we can do that, but I'll win,” Trump reportedly told Putin during a March 21 call to congratulate the Russian president on his election victory, according to two White House officials cited by NBC.

Trump reportedly went on to say that he hoped Putin’s presentation on Russia’s new nuclear weapons, allegedly capable of evading a U.S.-built missile shield, was election rhetoric, while touting his recently-secured record $700 billion defense budget.

The U.S. president ordered his aides to avoid agitating Putin by publicly acknowledging his recent policy shift on Russia, including plans to arm Ukraine with armor-piercing missiles, according to NBC News. 

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov characterized the phone call between the two presidents as “warm,” the RBC business portal reported.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Nemtsov Plaza Unveiled in Washington to Angry Russian Response
News
Feb. 28 2018
Nemtsov Plaza Unveiled in Washington to Angry Russian Response
How Russian Actor Serebryakov Was Ostracized for Smearing Russia’s National Identity (Op-ed)
Opinion
March 01 2018
How Russian Actor Serebryakov Was Ostracized for Smearing Russia’s National Identity (Op-ed)
What to Expect From Putin’s Federal Assembly Address
News
Feb. 28 2018
What to Expect From Putin’s Federal Assembly Address

Latest news

Russian Town Distributes Gas Masks After Dangerous Garbage Landfill Emissions
News
March 30 2018
Russian Town Distributes Gas Masks After Dangerous Garbage Landfill Emissions
Music Not Music: The Wonder of the Zikr Duo
City
March 30 2018
Music Not Music: The Wonder of the Zikr Duo
Russian Christian Activists Sentenced For Arson Attacks Against 'Mathilde'
News
March 30 2018
Russian Christian Activists Sentenced For Arson Attacks Against 'Mathilde'

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox