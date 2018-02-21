U.S. Will Send Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Protect Ukraine — Ambassador

The United States reportedly plans to arm Ukraine with Javelin armor-piercing missiles and other lethal military equipment to help Kiev battle Russian-backed separatists in the east.

The Trump administration is reportedly expected to approve a $47 million military aid package to Ukraine, including 210 anti-tank missiles and 35 Javelin launchers. Russia has warned that the plan, a departure from the previous administration’s commitment to non-lethal aid, would “directly push Ukrainian forces to war.”

