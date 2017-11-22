News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
13 hours ago U.S. Ambassador Huntsman Disappointed by Russia's Foreign Media Bill
13 hours ago In Sochi, Putin Tells Iran, Turkey of 'Real Chance' to End Syria War
13 hours ago Russian Railways to Spend $17 Mln on Bridge to Sakhalin in 2018
News
U.S. Ambassador Huntsman Disappointed by Russia's Foreign Media Bill
News
In Sochi, Putin Tells Iran, Turkey of 'Real Chance' to End Syria War
News
Defense Companies Should Be Prepared to Increase Military Production, Putin Says
City
Gorky Park Skating Rink Goes Stereo
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Trump Says Call With Putin Was ‘Great’

Nov 22, 2017 — 09:48
— Update: 10:13

Trump Says Call With Putin Was ‘Great’

Nov 22, 2017 — 09:48
— Update: 10:13
Donald Trump / Gage Skidmore / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a “great” phone conversation with Russia’s Vladimir Putin before departing the White House for Thanksgiving Day.

The call came a day after Syrian President Bashar Assad’s surprise visit to the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday where he met with Putin. The U.S. and Russia remain divided over how to resolve the conflict in Syria and the future of Assad.

The U.S. and Russian leaders affirmed support for the joint statement they issued this month, aiming to bridge the divide in the Syrian conflict and rejuvenate reconciliation efforts in the war-torn country.

“We had a great call with President Putin,” Trump told reporters Tuesday, according to C-Span.

He noted that the phone talks covered topics ranging from “peace in Syria,” North Korea and Ukraine.

Russian lawmakers lauded the talks, with head of the State Deputy Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky seizing on the “opportunities to recover constructive and business-like ties," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Federation Council's Committee on Foreign Affairs, wrote on Facebook that the phone talks highlighted an “extensive agenda” in bilateral relations.

Franz Klintsevich, deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee for Defense and Security, described on social media Putin’s back-to-back with Assad and Trump “an example of honest and open policy.”

Related
News
Pussy Riot ‘Slightly Occupies’ Trump Tower
News
Russia Vetoes UN Resolution on Chemical Weapons in Syria
News
Investigation Reveals Putin's Inner Circle Has Amassed $24 Bln Fortune
News
Ksenia Sobchak, Russia’s Star Presidential Candidate, Will Be Heard
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+