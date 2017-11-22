Trump Says Call With Putin Was ‘Great’

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a “great” phone conversation with Russia’s Vladimir Putin before departing the White House for Thanksgiving Day.

The call came a day after Syrian President Bashar Assad’s surprise visit to the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday where he met with Putin. The U.S. and Russia remain divided over how to resolve the conflict in Syria and the future of Assad.

The U.S. and Russian leaders affirmed support for the joint statement they issued this month, aiming to bridge the divide in the Syrian conflict and rejuvenate reconciliation efforts in the war-torn country.

“We had a great call with President Putin,” Trump told reporters Tuesday, according to C-Span.