News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say
3 hours ago Incomes in Russia Continue 4-Year Plunge
4 hours ago Russia’s Zhirinovsky to Run for President Next Year
News
Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say
Business
Incomes in Russia Continue 4-Year Plunge
News
Russia’s Zhirinovsky to Run for President Next Year
Meanwhile…
Russian Woman Who Won Record-Breaking Lottery Overwhelmed by Threats
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

After Surprise Assad Visit, Putin Vows to Address Syria With Trump

Nov 21, 2017 — 09:54
— Update: 10:06

After Surprise Assad Visit, Putin Vows to Address Syria With Trump

Nov 21, 2017 — 09:54
— Update: 10:06
Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad / Kremlin Press Service

After a surprise visit by Syrian President Bashar Assad to Moscow on Monday, President Vladimir Putin has said he plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump about the conflict in Syria.

Russia entered the Syrian war in 2015 with a series of airstrikes it said targeted Islamic State, a banned terrorist organization in Russia. The Kremlin’s intervention on the side of Bashar Assad is widely seen as having turned the tide of the war in favor of his regime.

Assad’s unannounced visit to Moscow came a day ahead of trilateral talks between Iran, Turkey and Russia in the Black Sea resort of Sochi where the parties are expected to discuss local ceasefires in Syria.

Two Years on, the Stakes of Russia's War in Syria Are Piling (Op-ed)

Following Monday's meeting with Assad, Putin said he planned to address the Syrian conflict with other Middle East countries including Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

“I have a conversation planned with the Emir of Qatar today, with U.S. President Donald Trump tomorrow, then with state leaders in the region,” Putin said according to a Kremlin statement.

Also on Wednesday, Syria’s Saudi-backed opposition is scheduled to gather for three-day talks ahead of UN peace talks next week.

Related
News
Pussy Riot ‘Slightly Occupies’ Trump Tower
News
Russia Vetoes UN Resolution on Chemical Weapons in Syria
News
Former Russian Troll Describes Night Shift as 'Bacchanalia'
News
Russian Death Certificate Reveals Real Syrian Casualty Count
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+