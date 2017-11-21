After Surprise Assad Visit, Putin Vows to Address Syria With Trump

After a surprise visit by Syrian President Bashar Assad to Moscow on Monday, President Vladimir Putin has said he plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump about the conflict in Syria.



Russia entered the Syrian war in 2015 with a series of airstrikes it said targeted Islamic State, a banned terrorist organization in Russia. The Kremlin’s intervention on the side of Bashar Assad is widely seen as having turned the tide of the war in favor of his regime.

Assad’s unannounced visit to Moscow came a day ahead of trilateral talks between Iran, Turkey and Russia in the Black Sea resort of Sochi where the parties are expected to discuss local ceasefires in Syria.