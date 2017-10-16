The Fraud Scandal Engulfing Russia's Media Watchdog, Explained

The controversial Russian state agency charged with overseeing media and blocking websites has had the spotlight turned onto itself after four of its employees were charged with fraud Oct. 5. Roskomnadzor was established in 2008 as a growing number Russian homes were hooked up to the internet and "family values" parliamentarians agitated for greater internet safety. Initially, it went after websites involved in child pornography and illegal drug sales.

But soon its brief to monitor the media brought about to closure of sites for political reasons and in no short order Roskomnadzor became known as Russia’s state censor. The agency has reportedly banned more than 82,000 websites since 2008 for reasons ranging from support for terrorism and “extremism” to calls for demonstrations. “Dead Souls” on the payroll The fraud case has implicated Roskomnadzor’s spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky — familiar to those who have faced the censor’s scrutiny — and Boris Yedidin, the head of its legal department. Both men were placed under house arrest Oct. 5 by the Chertanovsky Court of Moscow until Nov. 7.

