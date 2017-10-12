Russian State Watchdog Officials Placed Under House Arrest

Officials from the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor have been put under house arrest and are facing charges of fraud.

Roskomnadzor spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky and Boris Yedidin, head of its legal department, have been been placed under house arrest until Nov. 7 by the Chertanovsky Court of Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported Thursday, citing court spokesman Stanislav Yezhov.

The court has also authorized the house arrest of Alexander Veselchakov, adviser to the General Director of FSUE, the Chief Radio Frequency Center, an agency under the auspices of Roskomnadzor that monitors the use of radio frequencies and payments for them, and also ensures operators have blocked banned sites.