Russian State Watchdog Officials Placed Under House Arrest

Officials from the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor have been put under house arrest and are facing charges of fraud.
Roskomnadzor spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky and Boris Yedidin, head of its legal department, have been been placed under house arrest until Nov. 7 by the Chertanovsky Court of Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported Thursday, citing court spokesman Stanislav Yezhov.
The court has also authorized the house arrest of Alexander Veselchakov, adviser to the General Director of FSUE, the Chief Radio Frequency Center, an agency under the auspices of Roskomnadzor that monitors the use of radio frequencies and payments for them, and also ensures operators have blocked banned sites.
Ampelonsky’s lawyers have appealed, Yezhov said, noting that the court will consider their request at a later date.
A source in the Investigative Committee told RBC that searches early this month in the offices of the Chief Radio Frequency Center, could be related to the court cases.
The discovery of no-show workers within the agency could be connected with the criminal case against Roskomnadzor employees, the RBC business newspaper reported, citing a source close to the Roskomnadzor leadership.
These workers are registered to work in one division but in fact work in another or simply don't work, RBC reported.