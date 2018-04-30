City

Telegram March Kicks Off in Moscow

Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS

Thousands of free speech supporters have amassed in central Moscow in support of the Telegram messaging service. The Russian Libertarian Party announced a demonstration in support of the app in central Moscow on Monday after state regulators disrupted a variety of online services in their campaign to block Telegram.

Read More Pro-Telegram Libertarians to March in Moscow

Live coverage of the event is being broadcast via YouTube.

Over 10,000 people have gathered at the demonstration on Prospekt Sakharova, according to the crowd-counting service White Counter. Gatherers brought paper planes, a logo of the app, of various sizes and placards bearing slogans against censorship.

