Pro-Telegram Libertarians to March in Moscow

The Russian Libertarian Party has announced a demonstration in support of the embattled Telegram messaging service in central Moscow on April 30.

Russian regulators have blocked nearly 18 million IP addresses in an effort to prevent users from accessing Telegram after the app came under fire for refusing to grant Russian security services access to private messages.

The app’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov reiterated on Thursday that Telegram does not hold keys to encrypted messages.

Ordinary Russians have been experiencing difficulty wiring money, playing games, storing data, buying travel tickets and using countless other online services.