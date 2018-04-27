News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 27 2018 - 11:04

Pro-Telegram Libertarians to March in Moscow

Pixabay / MT

The Russian Libertarian Party has announced a demonstration in support of the embattled Telegram messaging service in central Moscow on April 30.

Russian regulators have blocked nearly 18 million IP addresses in an effort to prevent users from accessing Telegram after the app came under fire for refusing to grant Russian security services access to private messages.

The app’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov reiterated on Thursday that Telegram does not hold keys to encrypted messages.

Ordinary Russians have been experiencing difficulty wiring money, playing games, storing data, buying travel tickets and using countless other online services.

Read More
The Telegram Ban Is Forcing Ordinary Russians to Break the Law (Op-ed)

“No state claiming leadership in the 20th century should impede the development of its own technologies and digital progress,” the Russian Libertarian Party wrote in its announcement.

The party criticized “censorship and criminal prosecutions for likes and shares” as unacceptable and predicted that continued bans would lead to “growing threats to national security, long-term economic damage and Russia’s isolation from progress.”

"We hope to politicize the people who had sidestepped politics before," blogger and demonstration organizer Mikhail Svetov told the TJournal.ru news website.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny expressed support for the rally, saying "at first I was surprised that the meeting is on Monday at 14:00. But it’s a day off, so it’s all good."

Moscow City Hall approved a two-hour rally in support of Telegram on Prospekt Sakharova, the regional security department told state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

“Don’t forget to bring a couple paper planes,” the party urged supporters, referring to Telegram’s logo — a white paper plane against a blue background.

Twitter, Facebook Blacklisted in Russia’s Telegram Ban
News
April 27 2018
Twitter, Facebook Blacklisted in Russia’s Telegram Ban
Kremlin Spokesman Still Uses Telegram Despite Ban
News
April 26 2018
Kremlin Spokesman Still Uses Telegram Despite Ban
Russian Internet Users Suffer Under Chaotic Telegram Ban
News
April 24 2018
Russian Internet Users Suffer Under Chaotic Telegram Ban

Latest news

Moscow Airports Enact Strict New Code of Conduct
News
April 27 2018
Moscow Airports Enact Strict New Code of Conduct
Twitter, Facebook Blacklisted in Russia’s Telegram Ban
News
April 27 2018
Twitter, Facebook Blacklisted in Russia’s Telegram Ban
Western Envoys Condemn Russia Over ‘Obscene’ Chemical Attack Denial
News
April 27 2018
Western Envoys Condemn Russia Over ‘Obscene’ Chemical Attack Denial

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox