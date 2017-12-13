News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
12 hours ago Two Chechens Sentenced for 1995 Budyonnovsk Terror Attack
12 hours ago Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013
13 hours ago Putin Asks Lawmakers to Expand Russia's Navy Presence in Syria
News
Preserving the Khanty Way of Life
News
Two Chechens Sentenced for 1995 Budyonnovsk Terror Attack
News
Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013
News
Putin Asks Lawmakers to Expand Russia's Navy Presence in Syria
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Telegram Fined For Refusing to Give FSB Access to Terrorists' Conversations

Dec 13, 2017 — 12:09
— Update: 12:36

Telegram Fined For Refusing to Give FSB Access to Terrorists' Conversations

Dec 13, 2017 — 12:09
— Update: 12:36
Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

A Russian court has fined the popular Telegram messaging app for not providing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) with the online conversations of two suspects linked to last April’s deadly St. Petersburg metro bombing. 

A suicide bomber linked to Islamic State (IS), a terrorist organization banned in Russia, detonated a homemade explosive device in St. Petersburg’s metro on April 3, killing 16 people and injuring more than 50.

Telegram was fined 800,000 rubles ($14,000) in October for not providing the FSB with the encryption keys to six phones, two of which were linked to the metro bombing. On Dec. 12, a Moscow court rejected Telegram’s appeal of the fine, the Interfax news agency reported.

Read more: Suspect Accused of Training St. Petersburg Bomber Arrested Near Moscow

“Telegram had reason to doubt the legality of the [FSB's] request,” a lawyer for the company was cited as saying Tuesday by Interfax. 

Two of the requested phones belonged to brothers Abror and Akram Azimov — who were arrested in April as the suspected organizers of the St. Petersburg bombing — Interfax reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, Telegram's founder Pavel Durov was cited as saying that the FSB's demands violated the constitutional rights of Russian citizens to the privacy of correspondence, the RBC business portal reported.

Related
News
Russian State TV Also Ran Video Game 'Evidence' of U.S Aiding Middle East Militants
News
Navalny's Telegram Channel Quietly Nabs 27,000 Subscribers in 24 Hours
News
Russian Police Uncover 'Telephone Terrorism' Ring
News
Russia's Defense Ministry Says Syria '100% Free of Islamic State'
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+