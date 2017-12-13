Telegram Fined For Refusing to Give FSB Access to Terrorists' Conversations

A Russian court has fined the popular Telegram messaging app for not providing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) with the online conversations of two suspects linked to last April’s deadly St. Petersburg metro bombing.

A suicide bomber linked to Islamic State (IS), a terrorist organization banned in Russia, detonated a homemade explosive device in St. Petersburg’s metro on April 3, killing 16 people and injuring more than 50.

Telegram was fined 800,000 rubles ($14,000) in October for not providing the FSB with the encryption keys to six phones, two of which were linked to the metro bombing. On Dec. 12, a Moscow court rejected Telegram’s appeal of the fine, the Interfax news agency reported.