Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
31 minutes ago Telegram Fined for Failing to Provide Encryption Keys to FSB
1 hour ago Kremlin Propagandist Kiselyov: U.S. Threats to End Iran Deal Is 'Like a Madhouse'
2 hours ago Helicopter That Fired on Bystanders at Zapad Drills Was Involved in Second Incident
Business
Danske Bank Under Investigation for Russian Fraud
Russia
Kremlin Propagandist Kiselyov: U.S. Threats to End Iran Deal Is 'Like a Madhouse'
Russia
Helicopter That Fired on Bystanders at Zapad Drills Was Involved in Second Incident
Russia
News from Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Telegram Fined for Failing to Provide Encryption Keys to FSB

Oct 16, 2017 — 12:15
— Update: 12:20

Telegram Fined for Failing to Provide Encryption Keys to FSB

Oct 16, 2017 — 12:15
— Update: 12:20
Anna Mayorova / URA.RU / TASS

The popular messaging app Telegram has been fined for failing to provide the Federal Security Services with encryption keys, the RNS news agency reported Monday.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced last month that the FSB had filed an administrative violation over the summer seeking the app’s encryption keys.  

A Moscow magistrate court on Monday fined Telegram 800,000 rubles ($14,000) for missing a deadline to provide decoding data targeting six phone numbers, RNS reported from the courtroom.

The presiding judge cited a July 12 FSB letter demanding Telegram provide the agency with data to decode the six phone numbers' messages by July 19.

The company has 10 days to appeal the verdict, according to the Meduza news website. If the court decision is enforced, then the state media watchdog Roskomnadzor will give Telegram 15 days to turn over the encryption keys. 

Meduza reports that Roskomnadzor could block Telegram if Durov’s app refuses.

President Vladimir Putin signed in July 2016 a controversial law that allows the FSB to access users’ messaging data. Parts of the law, named after its champion State Duma Deputy Irina Yarovaya, come into force on July 1, 2018.

Telegram complied with a law requiring it to register with a government database in June, but stopped short of adhering to data-storage or decryption rules.

Roskomnadzor, the state watchdog, began blocking messaging services which refused to provide company information for the government's "Register of Information Disseminators" in May 2017.

Related
Russia
Crimea Journalist Handed Suspended Sentence on Separatism Charges
Russia
News From Russia: What you Missed Over the Weekend
Russia
The Kremlin and the FSB Are now Monitoring Political Telegram Channels
Russia
FSB Goes After Telegram Encryption Keys, Founder Claims
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+