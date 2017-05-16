Telegram App to Refuse Russia's Data Demands

The company behind the messaging app Telegram has said it will not hand over information to the Russian state amid reports of government pressure to give up company data.

"No other government or special service in the world has ever received any information from us.” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "It will always be that way,"

Russia’s Vedomosti newspaper reported earlier that media watchdog§ Roskomnadzor had requested Telegram’s data so that it could be registered in a national database controlled by the state.

Under Russian law, the app could be blocked across the country for refusing to comply.