News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents
5 hours ago Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny
7 hours ago Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights
News
Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents
News
Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny
News
Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights
News
Top Russian Official Tells U.S. Ambassador to Stay Out of Crimea Question
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Telegram Appeals to UN in Battle With Russia’s FSB Over Privacy

Dec 14, 2017 — 09:20
— Update: 10:17

Telegram Appeals to UN in Battle With Russia’s FSB Over Privacy

Dec 14, 2017 — 09:20
— Update: 10:17
Dado Ruvic / Reuters

A human rights lawyer working for the Telegram messaging app has appealed to the UN to intervene in its legal battle with Russia’s Federal Security Services (FSB) over online privacy rights. 

Telegram was fined last month for not providing the FSB with access to the online conversations of six users, including two suspects linked to April’s St. Petersburg metro bombing, which resulted in the deaths of 16 people. Telegram's founder Pavel Durov has said that the FSB's demands violated the constitutional rights of Russian citizens to the privacy of correspondence.

Read more: Telegram Fined For Refusing to Give FSB Access to Terrorists' Conversations

Following the ruling, the head of the Agora human rights group Pavel Chikov wrote a letter to the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression David Kaye.

“My appeal is caused by serious threats to freedom of expression, which are the recent actions of the Russian authorities regarding the Internet in general, and Telegram in particular,” Chikov wrote in a letter posted on his Telegram channel on Wednesday. 

“In the coming weeks,” he added, “Telegram may be blocked on the territory of Russia.”

Related
News
Navalny's Telegram Channel Quietly Nabs 27,000 Subscribers in 24 Hours
News
Latest U.S.-Russia Effort on Syria Remains Flawed
Business
Russia's Maverick Tech Prodigy Durov Says His $5 Billion App Telegram Can't Be Bought
News
Telegram Fined For Refusing to Give FSB Access to Terrorists' Conversations
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+