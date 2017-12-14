Telegram Appeals to UN in Battle With Russia’s FSB Over Privacy

A human rights lawyer working for the Telegram messaging app has appealed to the UN to intervene in its legal battle with Russia’s Federal Security Services (FSB) over online privacy rights.

Telegram was fined last month for not providing the FSB with access to the online conversations of six users, including two suspects linked to April’s St. Petersburg metro bombing, which resulted in the deaths of 16 people. Telegram's founder Pavel Durov has said that the FSB's demands violated the constitutional rights of Russian citizens to the privacy of correspondence.