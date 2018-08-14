News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Aug. 14 2018 - 16:08

Suspected Islamic State Fighter Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison

A suspected Islamic State fighter from Russia’s North Caucasus has been sentenced to nine years in prison for terrorist activities.

Republic of Ingushetia resident Abdul-Malik Albakchiyev reportedly fought alongside the terrorist group in Syria in 2015 before being apprehended upon his return to Russia.

A military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Albakchiyev to nine years behind bars on charges of terrorism and illegal storage of explosives, Interfax reported Tuesday.

Albakchiyev denies his guilt and his family plans to appeal the sentence, according to the Kavkaz-uzel.eu news website.

The convict’s relatives have been able to bring a case against Ingushetia’s anti-extremism police based on Albakchiyev’s claims of torture this year, the website reported.

An investigation into the torture claims will reportedly continue to Oct. 7, after an inspection by prosecutors confirmed the torture allegations in July.

The case comes against the backdrop of two Russian men receiving prison sentences on Monday for social media posts justifying terrorism and the Islamic State’s activities.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

