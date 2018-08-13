News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 13 2018 - 17:08

Vkontakte Announces Privacy Reforms After Spate of Extremism Prosecutions

TASS

Russia’s Vkontakte social media network has announced new privacy measures in the wake of criminal cases targeting its users for comments, images and memes posted on the popular platform.

Russia’s Supreme Court estimated in 2017 that convictions under extremism charges have more than tripled since 2012. Activists have accused Vkontakte of cooperating with the authorities to punish Russians for online activity.

“We are resolutely against unjustified persecution for publications on the Internet,” wrote Vkontakte’s CEO Andrei Rogozov in a public post on Vkontakte published Monday, noting that while his platform was obliged to comply with Russian authorities, police often misunderstood the context or origin of posts.

“Within the month… we will introduce the option to make your profile entirely private, leaving it open only to friends,” he wrote on his page.

Rogozov noted that Vkontakte had already introduced stricter privacy controls by making albums private by default last year.

Read More
Russia’s Media Watchdog Boasts It ‘Convinced’ China to Lift Vkontakte Ban

“Within the next two weeks we will also stop displaying the list of people who repost entries, saving this function only for their authors,” said Rogozov.

Vkontakte’s parent company Mail.ru Group, owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov, called on the authorities last week to pardon those convicted of extremism for their posts on social media.

“Often enforcement actions do not correspond to a legitimate threat, while their reaction to comments or memes are harsh without justification,” a press release from the Mail.ru  Group said last Monday.

Meanwhile, a Moscow district court handed down a five-year prison sentence to a man in Oryol for posting social media content that allegedly justified terrorism.

Russian Woman Reportedly Faces 6 Years in Prison for Insulting Memes
News
July 25 2018
Russian Woman Reportedly Faces 6 Years in Prison for Insulting Memes
Internet Mocks Russian Ministry's Photo Promising 'Healing Powers'
Meanwhile…
July 31 2018
Internet Mocks Russian Ministry's Photo Promising 'Healing Powers'
Hip-Hop Polar Bear Advertises Public Services in the Russian Arctic
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018
Hip-Hop Polar Bear Advertises Public Services in the Russian Arctic

Latest news

Russian Metal Tycoons Lose $3.1Bln on Tax Hike Proposal From Putin Aide
News
Aug. 13 2018
Russian Metal Tycoons Lose $3.1Bln on Tax Hike Proposal From Putin Aide
Teen Illegally Crosses Russian Border to Read Salinger Novel
Meanwhile…
Aug. 13 2018
Teen Illegally Crosses Russian Border to Read Salinger Novel
Putin’s Environmental Initiative Faces $4.5Bln Budget Cut
News
Aug. 13 2018
Putin’s Environmental Initiative Faces $4.5Bln Budget Cut

Most read

Opinion

Russia’s Economy is Falling Woefully Behind (Op-Ed)

News

License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg

News

Fewer Than 1 in 5 Russians Support Putin’s Foreign Policy, Poll Says

News

Mass Food Safety Violations Found at 44 Moscow McDonald’s

Meanwhile…

Sex is in the Air, and Caught on Security Camera, at Zaryadye Park

Sign up for our weekly newsletter