Support Plummets for Russian Activist Alexei Navalny

Support for opposition politician Alexei Navalny has more than halved over the past six years, a report by independent pollster the Levada Center has revealed.

The number of Russians ready to support Navalny in the country’s 2018 presidential elections has tumbled from 33 percent in 2011 to just 10 percent in 2017.

While 47 percent of respondents knew who Navalny was, most said that they were indifferent to the activist’s plight.

Some 35 percent of Russians said that they were neutral toward Navalny, while 23 percent said that “they had nothing good to say about him.”

Another 3 percent said that they respected the activist, with 4 percent feeling empathy towards him. Just 9 percent said that they had “nothing bad to say about Navalny,” down from 17 percent in 2011.

One in ten respondents said that they felt hostility towards the activist, while another 10 percent said that Navalny irritated them.