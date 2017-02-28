Russia
11 seconds ago Support Plummets for Russian Activist Alexei Navalny
8 hours ago Lights Go Out in Saratov Cinema, Just as Sell-Out Crowd Sits Down for Nemtsov Documentary
14 hours ago Pacific Island Rejects Plan for Tropical Russian Empire
Lights Go Out in Saratov Cinema, Just as Sell-Out Crowd Sits Down for Nemtsov Documentary
Siberian Police Accidentally Advertise Russia's Online Drug Trade
Russian Social Services Under Fire for Approving of LGBT Site
Russia Pledges $3.6 Bln to Boost Arctic Foothold
Support Plummets for Russian Activist Alexei Navalny

Feb 28, 2017 — 10:00
— Update: 10:00

Support Plummets for Russian Activist Alexei Navalny

Feb 28, 2017 — 10:00
— Update: 10:00

Support for opposition politician Alexei Navalny has more than halved over the past six years, a report by independent pollster the Levada Center has revealed.

The number of Russians ready to support Navalny in the country’s 2018 presidential elections has tumbled from 33 percent in 2011 to just 10 percent in 2017.

While 47 percent of respondents knew who Navalny was, most said that they were indifferent to the activist’s plight.

Some 35 percent of Russians said that they were neutral toward Navalny, while 23 percent said that “they had nothing good to say about him.”

Another 3 percent said that they respected the activist, with 4 percent feeling empathy towards him. Just 9 percent said that they had “nothing bad to say about Navalny,” down from 17 percent in 2011.

One in ten respondents said that they felt hostility towards the activist, while another 10 percent said that Navalny irritated them.

Read More: Why a Guilty Verdict Won't End Navalny's Political Ambitions

Navalny’s election campaign was jeopardized earlier this month when a Russian court found him guilty of embezzlement and handed him a five-year suspended sentence.

Under Russian law, the conviction bars him from running for public office.

A number of rights groups and the European Union have criticized proceedings saying the trial and sentencing was politically-motivated.

Navalny first stood trial on charges of embezzlement in 2013 when he was also found guilty.

The Russian Supreme Court overturned the conviction in November 2016 under pressure from the European Court of Human Rights but a retrial was swiftly ordered.

The survey was carried out between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 among 1,600 people in 137 settlements of Russia.

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Nemtsov's Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

4 days ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
4 days ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa

Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian folk festival with pagan roots that celebrates the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

1 day ago

It's Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

3 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel "A Strangeness in My Mind."

5 days ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
5 days ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

4 days ago
Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their sympathies would have lied in ...

Christ Versus Satire

5 days ago
The "Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center," which is a real ...

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

4 days ago
Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers where their ...
Christ Versus Satire

The "Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center," which is a real thing, has threatened "Lentach," one of ...

Russia Eyes Reforms to 13% Flat Income Tax

A tax reform under discussion in Russia's state ministries may erode Russia's famed 13 percent flat ...

