EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus
Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise
Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)
No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports
Feb 9, 2017 — 15:34
Feb 9, 2017 — 15:34
The European Union has criticized the trial of opposition activist Alexei Navalny for being politically motivated.

Navalny was handed down a five-year suspended sentence on Wednesday after being found guilty of embezzlement.

The decision jeopardizes his hopes of running for the Russian presidency in 2018, when Vladimir Putin is likely to seek his fourth term in office.

“The verdict against Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on charges of embezzlement attempts to silence yet another independent political voice in the Russian Federation,” the EU's external action branch said in an online statement.

“This latest decision, which effectively excludes Mr. Navalny from the political arena, further constrains political pluralism in Russia and raises serious questions as to the fairness of democratic processes in Russia.”

Read More: Why Guilty Verdict Won't End Navalny's Political Ambitions

Navalny first stood trial on embezzlement charges in 2013, when he was also found guilty.

The Russian Supreme Court overturned the conviction in November 2016 under pressure from the European Court of Human Rights but swiftly ordered a retrial.

Under Russian law, anyone found guilty of committing a "high-level crime" such as embezzlement is not eligible to run for office. The ban lasts for 10 years after the defendant completes their sentence. 

The Rapist and the Thief

Russia's presidential-campaigning anti-corruption crusader is a convicted criminal again, but he's not alone.

The Rapist and the Thief

Russia's presidential-campaigning anti-corruption crusader is a convicted criminal again, but he's not alone.

The Rapist and the Thief

Russia's presidential-campaigning anti-corruption crusader is a convicted criminal again, but he's not alone.

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

By Leonid Ragozin
Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is a window of possibility for both horrible and unbelievably optimistic scenarios.

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

Alexei Navalny’s Sisyphean Battle

A suspended sentence for leading Putin critic surprised no one, and it isn’t about to end his presidential ambitions.

Alexei Navalny’s Sisyphean Battle

A suspended sentence for leading Putin critic surprised no one, and it isn’t about to end his presidential ambitions.

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
By David Marples
The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

David Marples
By David Marples
Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

Five Exhibits You Need To See

From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity ...

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+