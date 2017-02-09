EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

The European Union has criticized the trial of opposition activist Alexei Navalny for being politically motivated.

Navalny was handed down a five-year suspended sentence on Wednesday after being found guilty of embezzlement.

The decision jeopardizes his hopes of running for the Russian presidency in 2018, when Vladimir Putin is likely to seek his fourth term in office.

“The verdict against Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on charges of embezzlement attempts to silence yet another independent political voice in the Russian Federation,” the EU's external action branch said in an online statement.

“This latest decision, which effectively excludes Mr. Navalny from the political arena, further constrains political pluralism in Russia and raises serious questions as to the fairness of democratic processes in Russia.”