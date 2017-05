A student ombudsman at one of Moscow's largest universities has resigned after making homophobic comments online.

Andrei Bukhantsov, a fourth-year student at the capital's Higher School of Economics announced his resignation on social media on Wednesday evening.

"Over the last two weeks I've had a lot of criticism thrown at me just because of an unfortunate joke," he wrote.



"I would be lying if I said that this situation was not difficult for me, and I consider it right to step down and give my post to [student politician Fedor Kabanov]: someone who has supported me both as my competitor during elections and during my time as an elected official."