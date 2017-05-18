Moscow Students Demand Official's Resignation After Homophobic Slurs

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run
2 hours ago
Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few other choices.
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Premiere of Christopher Durand’s winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play at Satirikon
Konstantin Raikin stages Christopher Durand’s comedy that blends Chekhov’s famous ennui with the modern-day ado and social networking. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia reside in their old family home, mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. When their often-wrong, fortune-telling maid warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with young, sexy, boy toy, Spike, the family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. Read more
In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback
International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture
Matthew Heineman’s documentary that follows the efforts of "Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently," a handful of anonymous activists who banded together after their homeland was taken over by ISIS in 2014. Read more