Russian State Duma Bans 'Foreign Agent' Journalists

The State Duma on Wednesday banned journalists representing U.S. media outlets registered as “foreign agents,” saying it was "defending democratic values.”

The measure was framed by lawmakers as a mirror response to the U.S. Congress’ decision to strip the Kremlin-backed RT news outlet of its press credentials last month. Meanwhile, Russia’s Justice Ministry registered nine U.S. news outlets as “foreign agents” on Tuesday following a new media law.

“While defending democratic values, the deputies of the State Duma reserve the right to take symmetrical measures in connection with the decision to deprive a number of Russian journalists of accreditation in the U.S. Congress," the Duma said in a statement carried by the state-run TASS news agency.