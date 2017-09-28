Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Navalny Exposes Putin's 'Frontline' State TV Propagandists
4 hours ago Russia Promises Foreigners Citizenship If They Invest $10M in the Far East
5 hours ago This Russian Charcoal Seller Isn't Pleased With Trump’s Comments on North Korea
Business
Top Staff of Russian VIM Airlines Detained in Fraud Investigation
Business
Oil Prices Rise to Highest Level in Two Years
Business
Russian Cyber-Security Firm Kaspersky Could Shutter Washington Offices
Business
After Media Law, Foreign Ownership of Russian Internet Operators Could Be Next
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Starbucks Could Be Skirting Russia Sanctions Through Swedish Farmers

Sep 28, 2017 — 12:05
— Update: 12:53

Starbucks Could Be Skirting Russia Sanctions Through Swedish Farmers

Sep 28, 2017 — 12:05
— Update: 12:53
Pexels

Starbucks is helping a European farming cooperative skirt Russia’s counter-sanctions by exporting milk in ready-made coffee drinks, the Fontanka.ru news website reported, citing a Swedish farming publication.

Russia banned the import of a range of foods from Western countries in 2014 in response to sanctions imposed on Russia for its involvement in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea. The ban, targeting products like dairy and meat, has been extended until late 2018.

Starbucks began selling five milk-based ready-to-drink coffee beverages in Russia in February after receiving sales certificates earlier in the year, Fontanka cited corporate data as saying on Wednesday.

Three-quarters of the milk in these beverages comes from Arla Foods, a Danish-Swedish cooperative that includes German and British farmers, according to Sweden’s ATL farming magazine cited by Fontanka.

Read more: Why New U.S. Sanctions Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb for Investors in Russia (Op-ed)

The cooperative has arranged the supplies of 1.5 million beverages to 1,350 outlets in Russia this year, including to major supermarkets and gas station convenience stores, Fontanka cites its sales manager in Russia as saying.

Yelena Ostapkevich said Arla Foods partnered with Starbucks on the milk-based coffee drink before Russia imposed its import ban in August 2014.

The Danish-Swedish cooperative reportedly also exports lactose-free milk, one of the several agricultural products excluded from Russia’s import ban.

Arla said in August 2014 it had stopped production of all goods for the Russian market, which at the time accounted for slightly over 1 percent of Arla’s global annual revenue.

Related
Russia
Russia Sells the Most Expensive Starbucks Lattes in the Whole World
Russia
Number of Russians Who Believe Food Ban Is Harmful Rising – Poll
World
Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+