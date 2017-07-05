Russia
1 hour ago Russian Extends Tit-for-tat Food Import Ban Until December 2018
3 hours ago The Moscow Times Closes Print Edition
3 hours ago Russian State TV Discovered Using Twitter Bots to Pose as Viewers
Russian Extends Tit-for-tat Food Import Ban Until December 2018

July 5, 2017 — 17:09
— Update: 17:26

The Russian government has extended its retaliatory import ban on food products from countries that have imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Certain food products originating in the United States, the European Union and several other Western countries with not be allowed into Russia until December 2018, according to a document published on the Russian government's website.

The restrictions were extended in accordance with a decree issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 30. That order followed the European Union’s decision to prolong its sanctions on Russia for six months.

 "These restrictions are intended to expand the special retaliatory economic measures to certain states based upon the level of their involvement in the anti-Russian sanctions regime," the document reads.

Russia introduced its tit-for-tat "counter-sanctions" in August 2014 as a response to European and American blacklists targeting individuals and companies for their involvement in the conflict in Ukraine or the annexation of Crimea.

Besides the U.S. and EU, the Russian sanctions also affect Canada, Australia, Norway, Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

