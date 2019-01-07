News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Jan. 07 2019 - 17:01

Stampede Disrupts Russian Nationalist Party’s Candy Giveaway

Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

Strangers with candy are always dangerous, as supporters of a popular rabble-rousing politician learned not once but twice last week.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) candy giveaways ended in tears when crowds were filmed shoving each other for New Year’s gifts in the western city of Kursk.

“This is a nightmare,” one babushka can be heard telling a man wearing an LDPR bib in a YouTube video of Thursday’s event. “I’ll tell the Internet about this.”

A second video shared by the local news website Kurskiye Izvestiya on Saturday showed the regional legislative assembly’s party chief berating locals for cutting lines.

When asked to explain the chaos, a woman standing in line said: “Maybe this is how we were raised.”

The party said 600 residents gathered for the first giveaway and 800 for the second set of festivities.

The giveaway came two months after LDPR offered free tattoos of the party emblem or Zhirinovsky’s face to its supporters.



Latest news

Ukraine Orthodox Church Marks First Christmas Free of Russian 'Fetters'
News
Jan. 07 2019
Ukraine Orthodox Church Marks First Christmas Free of Russian 'Fetters'
Russians and Putin Celebrate Orthodox Christmas, in Pictures
News
Jan. 07 2019
Russians and Putin Celebrate Orthodox Christmas, in Pictures
'Worse Than Omsk': A New Book Explains Why Abramovich Passed on Tottenham
News
Jan. 07 2019
'Worse Than Omsk': A New Book Explains Why Abramovich Passed on Tottenham

Most read

News

2 Russians Killed in U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Syria, Official Says

News

Russian Ruble Tumbles to Almost 3-Year Lows

News

Russia Disbands the Concept of ‘Dacha’

News

IOC Athletes' Body Indicates Support for Fresh Action Against Russia

News

Rescuers End Search at Magnitogorsk Building Collapse Site, Final Death Toll 39

Sign up for our weekly newsletter