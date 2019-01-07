Stampede Disrupts Russian Nationalist Party’s Candy Giveaway

Strangers with candy are always dangerous, as supporters of a popular rabble-rousing politician learned not once but twice last week.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) candy giveaways ended in tears when crowds were filmed shoving each other for New Year’s gifts in the western city of Kursk.

“This is a nightmare,” one babushka can be heard telling a man wearing an LDPR bib in a YouTube video of Thursday’s event. “I’ll tell the Internet about this.”