Russian Nationalist LDPR Party Gives Free Tattoos of Party Leader
Lena Dunashova / Vkontakte
Tattoos just got political.
At least in Russia — where the leader of the Liberal Democrats offered free inkings to his supporters on Sunday.
Some of them are now sporting the party's emblem or depictions of Vladimir Zhirinovsky's face on various parts of their bodies.
"[I made] a decision long time ago. When I learnt that it is done for free, I decided to do it," Yegviniy, a tattoo festival visitor, told Reuters.
"Because it's a pricy pleasure as I was told earlier. So I decided to do it."
The one-day-only tattoo festival was held at the party's headquarters in St. Petersburg — and was just another example of the politician's fiery and rather unpredictable tendencies.
Zhirinovsky is known for his combative, straight-talking style, which earns him air time and millions of votes.
The Russian politician had a pickled cabbage salad thrown at him by an activist during a news conference in 2013, and famously launched a foul-mouthed tirade at a pregnant journalist in parliament in 2014.
In March this year, he had a glass of water splashed over him by political rival, Ksenia Sobchak.
Zhirinovsky won almost 6 percent of votes in the 2018 presidential election, coming in at third place.
The political veteran has sat in Russian parliament for more than two decades, and for some — his legacy will now last a lifetime.