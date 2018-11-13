Russian Nationalist LDPR Party Gives Free Tattoos of Party Leader

Tattoos just got political.

At least in Russia — where the leader of the Liberal Democrats offered free inkings to his supporters on Sunday.

Some of them are now sporting the party's emblem or depictions of Vladimir Zhirinovsky's face on various parts of their bodies.

"[I made] a decision long time ago. When I learnt that it is done for free, I decided to do it," Yegviniy, a tattoo festival visitor, told Reuters.

"Because it's a pricy pleasure as I was told earlier. So I decided to do it."