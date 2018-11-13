News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018 - 12:11
By Reuters

Russian Nationalist LDPR Party Gives Free Tattoos of Party Leader

Lena Dunashova / Vkontakte

Tattoos just got political.

At least in Russia — where the leader of the Liberal Democrats offered free inkings to his supporters on Sunday.

Some of them are now sporting the party's emblem or depictions of Vladimir Zhirinovsky's face on various parts of their bodies.

"[I made] a decision long time ago. When I learnt that it is done for free, I decided to do it," Yegviniy, a tattoo festival visitor, told Reuters.

"Because it's a pricy pleasure as I was told earlier. So I decided to do it."

The one-day-only tattoo festival was held at the party's headquarters in St. Petersburg — and was just another example of the politician's fiery and rather unpredictable tendencies.

Zhirinovsky is known for his combative, straight-talking style, which earns him air time and millions of votes.

The Russian politician had a pickled cabbage salad thrown at him by an activist during a news conference in 2013, and famously launched a foul-mouthed tirade at a pregnant journalist in parliament in 2014.

In March this year, he had a glass of water splashed over him by political rival, Ksenia Sobchak.

Zhirinovsky won almost 6 percent of votes in the 2018 presidential election, coming in at third place.

The political veteran has sat in Russian parliament for more than two decades, and for some — his legacy will now last a lifetime.

Latest news

Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus
Navalny Reports Being Barred From Leaving Russia by Border Guards
News
Nov. 13 2018
Navalny Reports Being Barred From Leaving Russia by Border Guards
Putin Can't Have Cake and Eat It as Isolation Damages Growth Plan
News
Nov. 13 2018
Putin Can't Have Cake and Eat It as Isolation Damages Growth Plan
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia

News

Putin Resurrects Soviet Super Chicken as a Sanctions Defense

News

Russian Collection Agency Accused of Releasing Pornographic Pictures of Debtor's Daughter

News

Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally

News

Russia Establishes New Profession to Teach Retirees How to Use the Internet

Sign up for our weekly newsletter