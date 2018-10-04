News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 04 2018 - 15:10

Shots Fired at Protest in Russia's North Caucasus Over Land Swap Deal

Ingushetia 2018 / Telegram

Security officials in Russia’s republic of Ingushetia reportedly fired shots in the air as crowds protested local deputies’ ratification of a land-swap deal with neighboring Chechnya.

The Ingush legislative assembly voted 17-3 Thursday in favor of an agreement signed by the leaders of the two North Caucasus republics last week delineating the disputed Chechen-Ingush border. The Ingush constitutional court called the ratification into question, saying the land exchange should be put to a referendum.

Read More
North Caucasus Land Exchange Deal Sparks Protests

Social media footage showed crowds marching through the streets of the Ingush capital Magas to the intermittent sounds of gunfire, some of them in traditional dress carrying the republic’s flag on horseback. The occasional volley of automatic rifle fire is also heard in videos of the demonstration filmed by BBC Russia.

“Law enforcement officials shot in the air, no one was injured,” an unidentified source told Interfax.

The news agency reported that Ingush Governor Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and several deputies tried unsuccessfully to quell the protests.

Yevkurov’s security detail opened fire in the air after some protesters threw empty plastic bottles at him, according to the Kavkaz.Realii and the Kavkaz-Uzel.eu news sites.

Yekaterina Sokirianskaia, the head of the Conflict Analysis and Prevention Center, called the flare-up “the deepest political crisis in Ingushetia since its creation in 1992.”

The Chechen legislative assembly reportedly ratified the land swap unanimously.

Ingushetia and Chechnya have for years been plagued by Islamic insurgent violence.

Artyom Perekhrist, an adviser to Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, the head of Ingushetia, told Reuters that up to 10 of the protesters had accepted an invitation to discuss their concerns with the authorities and that the demonstration was thinning out.

Separately, Yevkurov called for calm in a statement, saying the land swap deal was a good one. 

Reuters contributed reporting.

Putin Hands State Oil Company to Chechnya
News
Sept. 19 2018
Putin Hands State Oil Company to Chechnya
North Caucasus Land Exchange Deal Sparks Protests
News
Sept. 26 2018
North Caucasus Land Exchange Deal Sparks Protests

Latest news

Exclusive: Russian Man Identified in Dutch Hacking Probe Played in 'Spy Football Team' — Source
News
Oct. 04 2018
Exclusive: Russian Man Identified in Dutch Hacking Probe Played in 'Spy Football Team' — Source
Russian Police Accuse Colleagues of Displaying Swastika in Anti-Nazi Poster
News
Oct. 04 2018
Russian Police Accuse Colleagues of Displaying Swastika in Anti-Nazi Poster
U.S. Indicts 7 Russian Intel Officers in Alleged Doping Scandal Hack
News
Oct. 04 2018
U.S. Indicts 7 Russian Intel Officers in Alleged Doping Scandal Hack

Most read

News

Putin Tells Trump: 'Blame the Guy in the Mirror for High Oil Prices'

News

Anglo-American School in St. Petersburg Closes After 40 Years

Meanwhile…

Russian Deputy Calls to Prosecute Feminists After Viral ‘Manspreading’ Video

News

More Than 150 Russian Sailors Have Been Stranded in Ports Worldwide

News

Russia Has a Vaccination Problem

Sign up for our weekly newsletter