News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 26 2018 - 17:09

North Caucasus Land Exchange Deal Sparks Protests

TASS

An agreement to draw up borders between the Russian republics of Chechnya and Ingushetia has sparked protests in the volatile North Caucasus region, according to local media.

Chechnya had laid claims to parts of eastern Ingushetia since the the former Chechen-Ingush Soviet republic split into two in the early 1990s. Despite a 2003 deal handing two villages to Chechnya, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov implied in later years that he wanted more ethnic Chechen settlements inside Ingushetia to join his republic.

Read More
Kadyrov Steps Up Battle Over Ingush Border

On Wednesday, Kadyrov and Ingushetia’s Yunus-Bek Yevkurov signed a deal on the “equivalent exchange” of two unpopulated areas, Interfax reported. Kadyrov later told the agency that “both republics won” in the exchange.

“The only adjustments we made were in the plains, where we yielded exactly a square for a square, a meter for a meter to each other,” Yevkurov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Local media reported that at least 100 people gathered in the Ingush capital of Magas in the run-up to Kadyrov and Yevkurov’s meeting to protest against the land exchange.

Roadblocks were set up and police and National Guard troop presence was reinforced in anticipation of the protest, according to the Kavkaz-uzel.eu news website.

Law enforcement authorities used batons in carrying out detentions in Magas, the Kavkaz.Realii news website said.

Small protests were also reported in the town of Sunzha near the Chechen border.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been informed about “the internal tensions,” but said it was premature to “make any diagnoses.”

Both regions have for years been plagued by Islamic insurgent violence.

Chechnya Police Deny Detaining Dozens of Children After Terror Attacks
News
Aug. 29 2018
Chechnya Police Deny Detaining Dozens of Children After Terror Attacks
Putin Hands State Oil Company to Chechnya
News
Sept. 19 2018
Putin Hands State Oil Company to Chechnya

Latest news

Bellingcat Says It Has Revealed Real Identity of Alleged Skripal Poisoner
News
Sept. 26 2018
Bellingcat Says It Has Revealed Real Identity of Alleged Skripal Poisoner
On 136th Day of Hunger Strike, Oleg Sentsov Says He Won’t Give Up
News
Sept. 26 2018
On 136th Day of Hunger Strike, Oleg Sentsov Says He Won’t Give Up
Norwegian Court Upholds Decision to Detain Russian Suspected of Spying
News
Sept. 26 2018
Norwegian Court Upholds Decision to Detain Russian Suspected of Spying

Most read

Opinion

Why Putin Has Suddenly Turned Dovish on Syria (Op-ed)

News

7 Beautiful New Metro Stations Open in Moscow, in Pictures

News

Anti-Kremlin Activist Verzilov Taken Under Protection by German Police

Meanwhile…

Putin Tests New Kalashnikov Sniper Rifle

Meanwhile…

Russian TV Defends Trump's Manhood Against Stormy Daniels' Claims

Sign up for our weekly newsletter