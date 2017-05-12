Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

The Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka region has erupted, spewing ash some 13km above sea level.

Experts from the Russian Academy of Sciences measured the plumes using seismic data as the ash column mixed with low-lying clouds.

Officials from the region's Emergency Situations Ministry have confirmed that the ash is not expected to land on nearby settlements, Russia's Interfax news agency reported Friday.

Meanwhile a "red warning" has been issued to passing planes, urging them to avoid the site.

The Shiveluch volcano is extimated to be between 60,000 and 70,000 years old. Stretching 3,283 meters at its highest point, the volcano towers over the nearby village of Klyuchi in Kamchatka's Ust-Kamchatsky district, home to roughly 5,000 people.



The eruption follows increased activity at the nearby Bezymyanny volcano, which threw five clouds of ash more than 8 kilometers high at the beginning of March.