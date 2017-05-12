Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown
2 hours ago
Five people have been arrested while delivering a petition calling for an investigation into the abuse of LGBT people in Chechnya.
Gandini Juggling: 4x4: Ephemeral Architecture
Chekhov Theater Festival
Ballet and juggling show choreographed by Ludovic Ondiviela and directed by Sean Gandini. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more
Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)
Puccini’s opera staged by Lyudmila Nalyotova. Read more