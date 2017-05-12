Russia
Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia
2 hours ago Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia
2 hours ago Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown
Petitioners Arrested Protesting Chechnya's LGBT Crackdown
Putin's New Executive Order Cracks Down on Internet Media and Online Anonymity
Russian Ambassador to U.S. May Head New UN Terrorism Body
Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox
Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

May 12, 2017 — 10:52
— Update: 13:06

Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia

May 12, 2017 — 10:52
— Update: 13:06
Jesse Allen / Wikicommons

The Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka region has erupted, spewing ash some 13km above sea level.

Experts from the Russian Academy of Sciences measured the plumes using seismic data as the ash column mixed with low-lying clouds. 

Officials from the region's Emergency Situations Ministry have confirmed that the ash is not expected to land on nearby settlements, Russia's Interfax news agency reported Friday.

Meanwhile a "red warning" has been issued to passing planes, urging them to avoid the site.

The Shiveluch volcano is extimated to be between 60,000 and 70,000 years old. Stretching 3,283 meters at its highest point, the volcano towers over the nearby village of Klyuchi in Kamchatka's Ust-Kamchatsky district, home to roughly 5,000 people.

The eruption follows increased activity at the nearby Bezymyanny volcano, which threw five clouds of ash more than 8 kilometers high at the beginning of March.

Gunman Attacks Security Service Offices in Russia's Far East

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite "No" in Russian

1 hour ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

By Dmitry Streltsov
Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov

18 hours ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

