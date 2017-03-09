Aircraft Warned After Russian Volcano Throws Plumes of Ash

How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim
17 hours ago
17-year-old Diana Shurygina was raped at a party. But much of the Russian public believes she brought it on herself.
A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection that has just won three Oscars - Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Barry Jenkins’ award-winning drama chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami. Stars Trevante Rhodes, Andre Holland, Janelle Monae, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali. Read more