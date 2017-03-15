Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

Russia’s largest state-owned bank is limiting cash withdrawals for customers in Ukraine after their central headquarters in Kiev were blockaded by anti-Kremlin demonstrators.

Sberbank’s Ukrainian subsidiary announced on Wednesday that customers would not be able to withdraw more 30,000 hryvnia ($1,115) daily.

Members of Ukrainian nationalist group the Azov battalion used concrete blocks to brick up the entrance to Sberbank’s headquarters in Kiev on Monday, forcing the branch to suspend operations.

The group claimed that they had also attacked ATMs belonging to Sberbank and other Russian companies in major cities across Ukraine using insulation foam.

Azov battalion leaders say that they're demanding that Sberbank and other Russian companies leave Ukraine.