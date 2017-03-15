Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final
17 hours ago
The Moscow city court has upheld a lower court’s ruling in support of the Justice Ministry’s decision to add independent pollster the Levada Center to Russia’s federal registry of “foreign agents.”
14 hours ago
Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info
18 hours ago
Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent
19 hours ago
ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists
14 hours ago
Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info
Garik Sukachyov stages Mike Packer’s play “The Dysfunckshonalz” about middle-aged men attempting to reunite their punk rock band and recapture their glory days. Stars Mikhail Yefremov and Dmitry Pevtsov. Sovremennik Theater production. Read more
14 hours ago
Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info
The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today
18 hours agoUpcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent
19 hours agoECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists
18 hours agoUpcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent
19 hours agoECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists
Golden Mask Festival
The St. Petersburg Maly Drama Theater’s staging of “Hamlet” is a fresh look at the classic. Apart from Shakespeare, director Lev Dodin used texts by two of his predecessors — Danish historian Saxo Grammaticus and English chronicler Raphael Holinshed. Danila Kozlovsky, probably Russia’s top film actor right now, turns out to be a villain rather than a hero in a production that becomes rather violent. Read more