Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russia 'Not Ready' for Law Uniting Nation's Ethnic Groups, Says Expert
3 hours ago Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day
4 hours ago Putin Pardons Russian Woman Charged for 'Treasonous' Text Messages
Business
The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List
Business
Moscow Court Overturns Fine for Independent Russian News Outlet RBC
Business
Russia Predicts 2% GDP Growth in 2017
Business
Rosneft to Sell Local Oil Assets to Chechnya
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russia 'Not Ready' for Law Uniting Nation's Ethnic Groups, Says Expert
3 hours ago Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day
4 hours ago Putin Pardons Russian Woman Charged for 'Treasonous' Text Messages

Russian Banks Refuse Passports From Ukraine's Breakaway Republics

March 7, 2017 — 10:09
— Update: 10:56

Russian Banks Refuse Passports From Ukraine's Breakaway Republics

March 7, 2017 — 10:09
— Update: 10:56
Sergei Konkov / TASS

Russian banks are refusing to accept passports issued by Ukraine’s breakaway republics Donetsk and Lugansk, despite an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin that officials recognize the documents.

None of Russia’s top 30 banks would accept passports from either the Donetsk or Luhansk People’s Republics, an investigation by Russia’s RBC news outlet revealed on Tuesday.

The majority of banks did not reply to comment, or said that they only worked with Russian citizens, RBC reported.

Among the companies to confirm they did not accept the documents was Sberbank, Russia’s largest state-owned bank.

A Sberbank spokesperson told RBC that procedures were still being put in place for Donetsk and Luhansk passport holders.

"We will soon have finished all of the necessary work to adapt our systems to these new types of document,” the spokesperson said. “Sberbank will then be ready to serve individuals with passports from the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in all of our branches.”

Read More: Ukraine's Breakaway Luhansk Republic Declares Ruble Official Currency

Vladimir Putin signed an executive order officially recognizing identification documents from the two self-proclaimed republics on Feb. 18.

Individuals can now use the documents to cross the Russian border.

The Russian Federation will also recognize locally-issued education documents, certificates recording births, deaths, marriages, and divorces, and automobile registrations.

Putin said that the move would “protect human rights and freedoms” and adding that order was designed as a temporary measure until the conflict in eastern Ukraine was resolved.

Related
Business
The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List
World
Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine

4 hours ago

Public discussion of the Ukrainian lawsuit in the International Court of Justice might prove a very effective PR campaign in the promotion of Kiev’s political interests

3 hours ago

Russia 'Not Ready' for Law Uniting Nation's Ethnic Groups, Says Expert

3 hours ago

Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day

4 hours ago

Putin Pardons Russian Woman Charged for 'Treasonous' Text Messages

1 day ago

Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

1 day ago

Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

1 day ago

Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

3 hours ago

Russia 'Not Ready' for Law Uniting Nation's Ethnic Groups, Says Expert

3 hours ago

Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day

4 hours ago

Putin Pardons Russian Woman Charged for 'Treasonous' Text Messages

3 hours ago

Russia 'Not Ready' for Law Uniting Nation's Ethnic Groups, Says Expert

3 hours ago

Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day

4 hours ago

Putin Pardons Russian Woman Charged for 'Treasonous' Text Messages

18 minutes ago

18 minutes ago

Stuck in the Middle

According to the New York Times, Barack Obama’s final warning to Donald Trump was simple: watch North Korea. With the Russian factor subsequently dominating headlines, ...

18 minutes ago

18 minutes ago

Stuck in the Middle

According to the New York Times, Barack Obama’s final warning to Donald Trump was simple: watch North Korea. With the Russian factor subsequently dominating headlines, ...

18 minutes ago

18 minutes ago

Stuck in the Middle

According to the New York Times, Barack Obama’s final warning to Donald Trump was simple: watch North Korea. With the Russian factor subsequently dominating headlines, ...

Opera

Cinderella

Tue. Mar. 07 Tue. Mar. 07

Rossini's take on the classic fairy tale. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Russia 'Not Ready' for Law Uniting Nation's Ethnic Groups, Says Expert

3 hours ago

Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day

4 hours ago

Putin Pardons Russian Woman Charged for 'Treasonous' Text Messages

1 day ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Navalny Has Alleged the Russian Prime Minister Is Corrupt. Now What?

By Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

Russian officials believe their lifestyles are simply compensation for the gruelingly hard work of running the state

Print edition — 5 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

The First Woman in Space, Russia's Valentina Tereshkova Turns 80

1 day, 5 hours ago
These are among seminal moments in the life of the first woman in space

1 day, 1 hour ago

Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

1 day, 1 hour ago

Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

1 day, 3 hours ago

Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

5 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

5 hours ago

Uber rolls out a food delivery service, and three breakfast spots just in time for the holiday.

5 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

5 hours ago

Uber rolls out a food delivery service, and three breakfast spots just in time for the holiday.

5 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

5 hours ago

Uber rolls out a food delivery service, and three breakfast spots just in time for the holiday.

1 day ago

The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List

Only a select few of Russia's oligarchs make it to the top of the world's rich lists. We looked at the Russian businessmen ranked among the world's elite in the top 100 of Bloomberg's prestigious Billionaires Index.

see more

1 day ago

The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List

Only a select few of Russia's oligarchs make it to the top of the world's rich lists. We looked at the Russian businessmen ranked among the world's elite in the ...

1 day ago

Matryoshka: Leading the Russian Revolution

It’s always a pleasant surprise to find your expectations upended — or at least it is when you head to a Russian restaurant ...

1 day ago

The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List

Only a select few of Russia's oligarchs make it to the top of the world's rich lists. We looked at the Russian businessmen ranked among the world's elite in the top 100 of Bloomberg's prestigious Billionaires Index.

New issue — 5 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Beware the Russian Furies of March

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, ...

1 day ago

Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

1 day ago

First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

1 day ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

4 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

4 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

4 days ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

Tue. Mar. 07

More events
An Ideal Husband. A Comedy Theater
Oedipus the King Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Katerina Izmailova Opera
Toni Erdmann Cinema
La La Land Cinema

1 day ago

Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

1 day ago

First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

1 day ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

4 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

4 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

4 days ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

1 day ago

Another Russian Soldier Reportedly Killed in Syria Is Laid to Rest in Nizhny Novgorod

1 day ago

Russian Prison Guards Intercept a Drone Sneaking a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

1 day ago

Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

Matryoshka: Leading the Russian Revolution

1 day ago
It’s always a pleasant surprise to find your expectations upended — or at least it is when you head to a Russian restaurant ...

Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia Brace for a Final Blow

1 day ago
After more than a decade of legal wrangling, controversial anti-terrorism ...

Matryoshka: Leading the Russian Revolution

1 day ago
It’s always a pleasant surprise to find your expectations upended — or at least it is when you ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Anniversary Forum «Professional growth»
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Dance

Igor Moiseyev Folk Dance Ensemble

Tue. Mar. 07 Tue. Mar. 07

Jubilee concert. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia Brace for a Final Blow

After more than a decade of legal wrangling, controversial anti-terrorism laws are set to deliver the ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

The Moscow Times has put together a list of places to enjoy March 8 in Moscow, ...

Most Read

The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine

Moscow: News and Openings

The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List

Matryoshka: Leading the Russian Revolution
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+