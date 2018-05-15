News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 15 2018 - 15:05

Russia's Security Chief Warns of 'Satanic' and Opposition Influences on Youth

Nikolai Patrushev / Kremlin.ru

The head of Russia’s Security Council has added satanists to a litany of bad influences that young Russians should be protected against.

Young people played a leading role in nationwide anti-government rallies over the past year, leading senior Russian politicians to put forward legislature criminalizing the recruitment of underage Russians in protests.

Read More
Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

“Attempts to involve minors in illegal public events and destructive organizations, including religious organizations, totalitarian sects professing the ideas of neopaganism, occultism and satanism should be strictly suppressed,” Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev was cited as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Tuesday.

Last month, Patrushev suggested creating volunteer “internet brigades” of popular Russian bloggers to instill patriotism and spiritual values to among Russian youth.

Meanwhile, the ruling political party’s youth wing has said it plans to create battalions “to destroy the myth that the opposition controls the street.”

Pro-Kremlin Youth to Create Battalions Against 'Myth That Opposition Control the Streets'
News
April 18 2018
Pro-Kremlin Youth to Create Battalions Against 'Myth That Opposition Control the Streets'
Russian Politician Appeals to Putin Over Alleged Death Threats Amid Garbage Protests
News
April 20 2018
Russian Politician Appeals to Putin Over Alleged Death Threats Amid Garbage Protests
Anti-Government Protesters Jailed and Fined in St. Petersburg
News
May 07 2018
Anti-Government Protesters Jailed and Fined in St. Petersburg

Latest news

Moscow's Best Courtyard Bars
City
May 15 2018
Moscow's Best Courtyard Bars
Navalny Jailed for 30 Days for Organizing Anti-Putin Protests
News
May 15 2018
Navalny Jailed for 30 Days for Organizing Anti-Putin Protests
Russia Issues World Cup Visa to German Investigative Journalist After International Pressure
News
May 15 2018
Russia Issues World Cup Visa to German Investigative Journalist After International Pressure

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox