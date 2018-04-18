News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 18 2018 - 17:04

Pro-Kremlin Youth to Create Battalions Against 'Myth that Opposition Control the Streets'

Alexander Nikolayev / Interpress / TASS

A pro-Kremlin political party’s youth wing reportedly plans to form a battalion to dispel the “myth” that the streets are under the opposition’s control.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny called on his supporters last week to take to the streets ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration early next month. Meanwhile, a recent survey has indicated that fewer Russians are willing to participate in protests now than in the past decade.

Read More
Nearly 90% of Russians Are Unwilling to Protest, Poll Says

The head of the United Russia party’s Molodaya Gvardiya youth group called on members to be prepared to mobilize within hours against protests in large cities, the Dozhd TV news channel reported Wednesday.

“We should be the most active and the first on the streets at all times,” Denis Davydov said at a Molodaya Gvardia forum in Tatarstan on Wednesday.

The goal of the group would be "to destroy the myth that the opposition controls the street," Dozhd TV reported.

“We have no right to run away if the opposition starts throwing stones. We don’t charge, but we won’t let anyone get hurt,” the news channel quoted him as saying.

The first training sessions of the anti-opposition Molodaya Gvardia battalions will begin in May, Davydov was cited as saying.

Molodaya Gvardiya was established as the ruling United Russia party’s youth wing in 2005 with the goal of instilling “patriotism and pride for the country” in young Russians.

Protests Rock Russian Town After Over 50 Children Poisoned by Landfill Gas
News
March 22 2018
Protests Rock Russian Town After Over 50 Children Poisoned by Landfill Gas
Mass Outrage Over Children's Gas Poisoning Forces Russian Politician Out of Office
News
March 23 2018
Mass Outrage Over Children's Gas Poisoning Forces Russian Politician Out of Office
Protests Over a Noxious Landfill Outside Moscow Are Turning Into a Political Time Bomb
News
March 27 2018
Protests Over a Noxious Landfill Outside Moscow Are Turning Into a Political Time Bomb

Latest news

Putin Instructs Officials to Tone Down Anti-Americanism, Bloomberg Reports
News
April 18 2018
Putin Instructs Officials to Tone Down Anti-Americanism, Bloomberg Reports
State TV Still Biggest and Most Trusted News Source for Russians — Poll
News
April 18 2018
State TV Still Biggest and Most Trusted News Source for Russians — Poll
Pussy Riot Activist Ordered to Do Community Service for Throwing Paper Planes at FSB Building
News
April 18 2018
Pussy Riot Activist Ordered to Do Community Service for Throwing Paper Planes at FSB Building

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox