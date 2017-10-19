Protesters Beware, Russian Law Enforcement Could Soon Wield Stun Shields

Wayward protesters could feel the electrodes of new stun shields from Russia’s National Guard and other law enforcement officials starting next year, the device’s manufacturer says.

MART Group unveiled its “electroshock shield” at the Interpolitex arms show in Moscow on Tuesday.

In a promotional video on its website, the company shows riot police officers being pelted with burning objects, supposedly in a scene depicting the Maidan protests against then-president Viktor Yanukovych in Ukraine. Members of the Berkut riot police have been accused of killing dozens of protesters in the demonstrations.

“This how the Ukrainian Berkut burned,” a caption for the promotional video reads. “But we know how to fight it."