Russia's Monster Fish Resurface on Instagram

The New Year brings a new collection of deep-sea creatures that might as well have come from outer space.

Last December, we published a gallery of the most unusual catches of Roman Fedortsov, who works on a fishing trawler based in Murmansk, a port city north of the Arctic Circle.

This time around, we’ve selected 12 bizarre species to mark the passing of 2017.

" I hope you’re not eating right now!"