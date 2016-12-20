Russian Deep-Sea Fisher Shares His Monster Discoveries on Twitter

Roman Fedortsov works on a fishing trawler based in Murmansk, a port city in the extreme northwest part of Russia. Earlier this year, he started tweeting photographs of his most unusual catches.

Most deep-sea fishers would likely smile or shrug at his pictures, given the variety of creatures regularly pulled up in nets, but the images are perfectly monstrous to your average land-lover.

Earlier this week, the website Ruposters highlighted some of Fedortsov’s most terrifying discoveries.