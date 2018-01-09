Russia’s January Spike in Deaths Linked to Holiday Drinking

An average 18,000 more Russians die every January due to alcohol consumption over the New Year holidays, according to research carried by the Life.ru online tabloid on Tuesday.
Research indicates that alcohol is the primary cause of the high number of premature deaths in Russia, which has the world’s fourth-highest rate of alcohol consumption. In some regions, up to 70 percent of deaths among men under 35 are due to alcohol-related causes, the country’s chief health official warned last year.
Every January sees a spike of 18,090 deaths, according to alcohol-related issues expert Alexander Nemtsov, who conducted an analysis of Rosstat state statistics service data between 2004 and 2016.
“A significant increase in alcoholic psychosis in a number of major cities is also observed in January,” Nemtsov is cited as saying by Life.ru.
The 18,090 figure makes up almost 11 percent of all deaths in January, he added.