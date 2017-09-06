Young Men Are Dying of Alcoholism in Russia's Far East

Seventy percent of deaths among men under 35 in Russia's Far East are due to alcohol-related causes, the country’s chief health official warned on Wednesday.

While chronic alcoholism and alcohol-related psychosis affect 60 out of every 100,000 Russians on average, “The average figure for the Far Eastern District is more than 120 [per 100,000],” Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova was cited as saying by the RBC business outlet at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.



The autonomous Chukotka district is an outlier where there are 330 victims of alcoholism for every 100,000 people, she said.