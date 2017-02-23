Russia
56 minutes ago Russian Republic Bans Stalin on Anniversary of Deportations
2 hours ago OSCE to Bolster Monitoring Mission in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
3 hours ago Japan Protests Russian Militarization of Disputed Kiril Islands
Russian Police Arrest ‘Anti-Slavery Movement’ Leader
Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France
Russian Defense Ministry Creates Propaganda Force
Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System
Feb 23, 2017 — 12:50
Update: 13:46

Feb 23, 2017 — 12:50
Update: 13:46
Joseph Stalin

He may remain a hero for many Russians, but in Russia's Ingushetia republic Stalin is an enemy of the people whose commemoration may soon be banned.

On Tuesday, the North Caucasian republic's parliament unanimously passed a law banning Stalin in its first reading, the TASS news agency reported.

Beyond banning Stalin monuments, streets, and town names, the law also makes it illegal to publically express support for the Soviet dictator or even publicly display his image in a positive light.

Parliamentary committee chairperson Maryam Amrieva said that celebrating Stalin was "blasphemy." She added that Stalin "deported dozens of ethnic groups" and "killed or jailed tens of thousands of members of the intelligentsia and military."

Bust Up: How a Stalin Statue Divided a Siberian City

Ingushetia's anger toward Stalin is not unmerited. During World War II, Stalin deported the entire Ingush and Chechen ethnic groups from their homeland to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for allegedly collaborating with Nazi Germany. The Ingush parliament voted on the law to mark the 73 anniversary of the deportations.

The two ethnic groups were eventually rehabilitated after Stalin's death and allowed to return home in 1957, but the damage had already been done. During the deportation and their 13-year exile, more than a third of the deportees died.

Ingushetia's ban comes as Stalin's popularity reaches a peak elsewhere in Russia. According to survey results published by the independent Levada Center pollster earlier this month, more Russians now approve of Stalin than at any other time over the last 16 year.

Of 1,600 people surveyed across Russia, 46 percent expressed approval of Stalin — making him the third most popular head of state after President Vladimir Putin and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, respectively.

Moscow
Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow

12 hours ago

Police outside Moscow have detained Oleg Melnikov, the leader of Russia's "Anti-Slavery Movement," and another activist on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.

By Bob Jack
Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

17 hours ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

2 days, 15 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

By Nikolai Epple
Recognizing a Problem

2 days ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

