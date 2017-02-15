Stalin's Popularity in Russia Reaches 16-Year High

Russia
British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'
Russian TV — Making War Great Again
Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance
Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom
Feb 15, 2017 — 12:31
Feb 15, 2017 — 12:31
Josef Stalin

More Russians approve of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin now than at any time over the past 16 years, a survey by the independent Levada Center pollster revealed Wednesday.

Some 46 percent of respondents viewed Stalin positively, compared with 21 percent who said that they hated or feared the former leader. Another 22 percent described themselves as merely “indifferent.”

Most Russians — 32 percent — said that they looked upon Stalin “with respect.” Ten percent said that they had “sympathetic views,” while four percent said that they looked upon the leader with “admiration.” The survey results show Stalin's popularity at a 16-year high, according to Levada Center data.

Read More: How a Statue of Stalin Divided a Siberian City

Despite the surge of admirers, Stalin still was not able to steal the title of most beloved Russian leader from current Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A huge 49 percent of Russians said that they respected Putin, with another 24 percent claiming to admire him or “have sympathetic views toward him.” Less than 5 percent held negative views, while just 10 percent were indifferent.

The survey was carried out between Jan. 20 and 23 among 1,600 people in 48 Russian regions.

Opinion
Russia vs. The Global Order: What Will Trump's Divided Administration Do About It?
Russia
Trump and Putin: More Than a ‘Reset’
Russia
Poll finds 45% of Russians Dissatisfied With The Country's Situation
Russia
Russia’s Religion: Paternalism

Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...

Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Mar. 12

Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more

Why Putin Would Not Build the Wall With Mexico

Much like the United States, Russia has its own "Mexico."

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Romance in Moscow

Valentine's Day might not enjoy the same popularity in Russia as it does in the West, but Muscovites never have love far from their hearts.

see more

1 day ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding ...

February 09

Navalny's Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia's legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed "Navalny laws."

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding ...

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet ...

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding ...
One Stop Shop

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, ...

