Russia’s FSB Arrests Norwegian Suspected of Espionage

A Moscow district court ordered Frode Berg to be held in custody after the FSB arrested him in a sting operation earlier this month, the Rosbalt news agency reported Tuesday, citing a law enforcement official.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested a retired Norwegian border guard on charges of suspected espionage.

“He was caught red-handed while receiving documents containing secret information,” the official told Rosbalt.

Berg is suspected of receiving classified documents about the Russian Navy from Alexei Zhitnyuk, a Russian national who was charged with high treason earlier this month.

The FSB suspects Berg of sharing the documents obtained from Zhitnyuk with Norwegian intelligence services as well as the CIA.

The Moscow court ordered Berg to remain in custody until Feb. 5, 2018, Russia’s RBC business portal cited a court spokesperson as saying.