News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago From Cockroaches to Weather: What Isn't Russia Weaponizing?
1 hour ago Russia's Ministers Wary of New Year's Gifts After Ulyukayev Trial
3 hours ago Russia To Grant Police Access to Bank Customers’ Biometric Data
News
From Cockroaches to Weather: What Isn't Russia Weaponizing?
News
Russia's Ministers Wary of New Year's Gifts After Ulyukayev Trial
News
Russia To Grant Police Access to Bank Customers’ Biometric Data
News
Plane Crashes During Takeoff in Northern Russia, Killing 4
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia’s FSB Arrests Norwegian Suspected of Espionage

Dec 19, 2017 — 15:33
— Update: 15:33

Russia’s FSB Arrests Norwegian Suspected of Espionage

Dec 19, 2017 — 15:33
— Update: 15:33
Pexels / MT

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested a retired Norwegian border guard on charges of suspected espionage. 

A Moscow district court ordered Frode Berg to be held in custody after the FSB arrested him in a sting operation earlier this month, the Rosbalt news agency reported Tuesday, citing a law enforcement official.

Read more: Russian Suspected of Spying for CIA Arrested in Moscow

“He was caught red-handed while receiving documents containing secret information,” the official told Rosbalt. 

Berg is suspected of receiving classified documents about the Russian Navy from Alexei Zhitnyuk, a Russian national who was charged with high treason earlier this month. 

The FSB suspects Berg of sharing the documents obtained from Zhitnyuk with Norwegian intelligence services as well as the CIA. 

The Moscow court ordered Berg to remain in custody until Feb. 5, 2018, Russia’s RBC business portal cited a court spokesperson as saying.

Related
News
Russia Says It Helped U.S. Navy Save Face By Buzzing Aircraft
News
New Year’s Terror Plot Foiled in Moscow, Russia’s FSB Says
News
Russian Suspected of Spying for CIA Arrested in Moscow
News
Putin Asks Lawmakers to Expand Russia's Navy Presence in Syria
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+