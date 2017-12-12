News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
12 hours ago Russian Mercenaries Offered Cut of Profits from Oil Fields in Syria
13 hours ago ‘Telephone Terrorism’ Cyber Attack Originated in Syria, Russia Says
14 hours ago Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017
News
Russian Mercenaries Offered Cut of Profits from Oil Fields in Syria
News
‘Telephone Terrorism’ Cyber Attack Originated in Syria, Russia Says
News
Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017
News
Russia’s Channel One Will Broadcast Olympics, Despite Team's Ban
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Suspected of Spying for CIA Arrested in Moscow

Dec 12, 2017 — 14:24
— Update: 14:26

Russian Suspected of Spying for CIA Arrested in Moscow

Dec 12, 2017 — 14:24
— Update: 14:26
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

A Moscow court has charged a Russian citizen suspected of spying for the CIA with high treason.

The arrest comes weeks after a shipyard worker was deported to Ukraine for allegedly working with Ukrainian security forces. In September, two Russian citizens were arrested in Crimea on suspicion of passing information about Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to Kiev.

Read more: Former Russian Naval Officer Accused of Spying for Ukraine

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday that Russian national Alexei Zhitnyuk was suspected of giving the CIA sensitive information relating to the Russian Navy.

Zhitnyuk was arrested on Nov. 30 and will be kept in custody until Jan. 29, court spokesperson Yekaterina Krasnova was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency.

“The defense already appealed this decision,” she was cited by Interfax as saying, though she added that the appeal date had not been set.

The court did not provide additional information about the case because of its “top secret” status.

Related
News
Russia Says It Helped U.S. Navy Save Face By Buzzing Aircraft
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+