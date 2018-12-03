News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 03 2018 - 17:12

Russian Taxi Drivers Launch Protest in Central Moscow Over Low Wages

360tv.ru

A group of taxi drivers has joined a spontaneous protest in central Moscow after one of their colleagues announced a hunger strike over poor working conditions and low wages, as anger among drivers mounts against taxi aggregators.

Earlier this year, taxi drivers set off a smoke bomb outside the office of the Yandex.Taxi aggregator in Moscow and distributed leaflets calling the company “bloodsuckers” in a protest against the company’s rising commission fees.

Read More
Angry Drivers Attack Yandex.Taxi Moscow Office Over Rising Fees

A taxi driver who launched the protest with a 5-day hunger strike from his parked car in central Moscow last Friday has been hospitalized after falling ill, the 360tv.ru news website reported Monday. 

“I am not a killer. I am not going to work for 12-14 hours in a row, because it is not safe,” the driver, who said his name was Roman, was quoted as saying by the news outlet on Monday, hours before reportedly being taken away in an ambulance.

“Doctors say that a driver who works for more than 10 hours in a row poses the same [danger] as a drunk driver,” he added. 

Ten of his colleagues who reportedly parked their cars to join the protest on the busy Nikitsky Boulevard were detained, 360tv.ru reported. 

Andrei Titov, the head of a local association of taxi drivers, told the outlet that drivers have long been unhappy over the deterioration of working conditions.

“Drivers’ strikes have already taken place every year, with zero results,” he was cited as saying.

“No one sees them or hears them,” he added. 

Russia’s largest taxi aggregator, Yandex.Taxi, merged with Uber last year, which brought the company an estimated monthly revenue of $131 million in Russia and five of its neighbors.

Number of Protests in Russia Spikes in 2018, Researchers Say
News
Nov. 08 2018
Number of Protests in Russia Spikes in 2018, Researchers Say
Moscow Resumes Direct Passenger Flights to Damascus
News
Nov. 08 2018
Moscow Resumes Direct Passenger Flights to Damascus
Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus


Latest news

Russians Split in Attitudes to Ruling United Russia Party, Poll Says
News
Dec. 04 2018
Russians Split in Attitudes to Ruling United Russia Party, Poll Says
Soyuz Rocket Successfully Docks at ISS
News
Dec. 04 2018
Soyuz Rocket Successfully Docks at ISS
Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits
News
Dec. 03 2018
Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

News

Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter