23 minutes ago Russia’s 10 Richest Women in Government Earned $3.6M Last Year
1 hour ago Russian Tech Giant Yandex Merges Taxi Service With Uber
5 hours ago Convicted Russian Real Estate Tycoon Polonsky Walks Free From Court
Business
Russia’s Cold Summer Is Heartwarming News for Food Delivery Services
Business
Four Dead in Norilsk Nickel Mine Explosion
Business
AFK Sistema Shares to Remain Under Arrest
Business
How Russian Tycoon Vladimir Yevtushenkov Is Set to Lose More of His Wealth
Russian Tech Giant Yandex Merges Taxi Service With Uber

July 13, 2017 — 17:58
— Update: 19:09
Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

Russian tech company Yandex announced on Thursday it is merging its taxi service Yandex Taxi with Uber.

The new company, called NewCo, will take control of both companies' services in Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbajdzjan and Georgia.

Yandex shares at Moscow Stock Exchange skyrocketed almost 20 percent after the merger was announced. NewCo will keep both brands operational, but unveiled plans to introduce a common technological platform to drivers.

Together, Yandex and Uber will account for roughly 35 million trips per month with a monthly revenue of 7,9 billion roubles ($131 million) in all six countries.

“Partnership with Uber will help us broaden the quality of our service and the geographic scope of our business,” says Tigran Khudaverdian, the director of Yandex.Taxi, director of the joint venture.

Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Moscow's Taxi Fares

“Since 2011, hundreds of thousands of drivers joined the service, we created a successful taxi service in Russia and five other countries. It allowed us to gain loyalty of tens of millions of consumers, and we are happy to continue our work with Uber.”

In April this year, Fasten and RuTaxi, both umbrella companies for multiple Russian taxi brands, announced a merger that will, by some estimates, account for 0.9-1.1 million monthly trips. Together, Uber and Yandex.Taxi may challenge that figure. 

Yandex will receive 59.3 percent holding of NewCo by investing $100 million, while Uber will receive 36.6 with $225 million. The remaining shares will be distributed among the employees of the new organization. 

In April, the Kommersant newspaper reported Yandex was looking for a company to invest $150-200 million dollars in its Yandex.Taxi branch.

