News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 05 2018 - 16:03

Russian State Officials Earn Twice as Much as Doctors, new Figures Reveal

RudolfSimon / Wikicommons

Government officials in Russia earned twice as much as doctors and three times as much as teachers last year, according to official statistics. 

Federal civil servants saw their salaries go up for the first time since 2013 this year after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in December 2017 authorizing their wages to increase by 4 percent.

Read More
Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013

An average federal government official earned 118,300 rubles ($2,073) per month in 2017, Russia’s federal statistics agency Rosstat reported last week. 

By comparison, doctors earned on average 56,445 rubles ($988) per month in 2017, or roughly one-half of state officials’ salaries, while teachers earned 34,921 rubles.

Average salaries across all industries that do not include small businesses totalled 44,907 rubles per month nationwide and 94,936 rubles per month in Moscow.

The Kremlin, the Cabinet and the Audit Chamber had the highest-paying jobs in the Russian government system with average monthly salaries ranging from 227,000 rubles to 180,000 rubles, according to Rosstat’s latest data.

Russia Raises Minimum Wage 43% Ahead of Presidential Elections
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russia Raises Minimum Wage 43% Ahead of Presidential Elections
Russian Railways Calls to Abolish List of Banned Professions for Women
News
Feb. 28 2018
Russian Railways Calls to Abolish List of Banned Professions for Women

Latest news

Former Russian Spy Critically Ill in Britain After Exposure to Substance
News
March 05 2018
Former Russian Spy Critically Ill in Britain After Exposure to Substance
Russia Accuses U.S. of Flouting UN Resolution in Syria Amid Eastern Ghouta Battle
News
March 05 2018
Russia Accuses U.S. of Flouting UN Resolution in Syria Amid Eastern Ghouta Battle
Putin, Before Vote, Says Russia Has Thwarted Hundreds of Foreign Spies
News
March 05 2018
Putin, Before Vote, Says Russia Has Thwarted Hundreds of Foreign Spies

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox