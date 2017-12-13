News
Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013

Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013

Vladimir Putin / Kremlin Press Service

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree to increase the salaries of federal civil servants for the first time in four years. 

Government salaries were last increased in 2013, just before Russia’s economy entered a lengthy financial crisis caused by a fall in oil prices, the collapse of the ruble and international sanctions over Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Read more: Incomes in Russia Continue 4-Year Plunge

Starting Jan. 1, 2018, state salaries will increase by 4 percent, which is less than the last increase of 5.5 percent in Oct. 2013, the RBC business portal reports

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was cited by the state-run TASS news agency as saying that real wages will increase by more than 4 percent in 2018. 

According to Russia’s federal statistics agency Rosstat, the average federal civil servant salary in 2016 amounted to 115,700 rubles ($2000) per month. 

By comparison, Russia’s living wage was set at 10,328 rubles ($175) per month in the third quarter of 2017, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday.

