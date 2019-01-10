Russian Space Chief Hits Back at Meme-Making Critics, Takes U.S. Snub in Stride

The head of Russia’s space administration wants critics to cut it out with their memes.

Mass corruption has plagued Russia’s space industry as prosecutors have uncovered fraud cases in recent months and auditors have accused federal space agency Roscosmos of misplacing billions of dollars.

Blunders like the discovery of a tiny hole inside a spacecraft attached to the International Space Station (ISS) last summer and a rocket failure that caused a U.S.-Russian crew to abort its mission last fall have led to online derision.