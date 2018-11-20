News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 20 2018 - 15:11

Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors

Marina Lystseva / Roscosmos

Russian prosecutors have said that over $150 million was embezzled during construction of the country’s new $5-billion spaceport in the Far East.

Russia sees the Vostochny Cosmodrome project, plagued by scandals and prosecutions of some of its contractors for fraud, as vital to secure the country's independent access to space. Currently, space launches take place from the Soviet-era cosmodrome of Baikonur in Kazakhstan, which itself has been blighted by failed launches.

Read More
Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome Bosses Jailed for Mass Corruption

“Prosecutors have uncovered more than 17,000 violations of law since construction [of Vostochny] began in 2014,” Alexander Kurennoy, a spokesman for the Prosecutor General’s Office, said in a televised interview Tuesday.

The violations amount to 10 billion rubles ($152 million) in losses, Kurennoy said, up from 7.5 billion rubles the prosecutor general estimated in 2015.

More than 140 criminal cases have been brought against an estimated 1,000 officials and contractors who have been brought to justice since 2014, Kurennoy said.

He noted that prosecutors have already recouped 23.4 million rubles.

Russian Officials Throw Bribe Money out of Car During Police Chase, Media Reports
Meanwhile…
Oct. 24 2018
Russian Officials Throw Bribe Money out of Car During Police Chase, Media Reports
Russia Plans First Manned Space Mission Since Rocket Failure
News
Oct. 31 2018
Russia Plans First Manned Space Mission Since Rocket Failure
Russian Soyuz Rocket Failure Caused by Damaged Sensor
News
Nov. 01 2018
Russian Soyuz Rocket Failure Caused by Damaged Sensor

Latest news

Russia-Backed Move to Curb Powers of Chemical Weapons Watchdog Fails
News
Nov. 20 2018
Russia-Backed Move to Curb Powers of Chemical Weapons Watchdog Fails
Hepatitis Outbreak Shuts Down Popular Moscow Expat Den Starlite Diner
News
Nov. 20 2018
Hepatitis Outbreak Shuts Down Popular Moscow Expat Den Starlite Diner
Russia Accuses U.S. Senators of Trying to Meddle in Interpol Election
News
Nov. 20 2018
Russia Accuses U.S. Senators of Trying to Meddle in Interpol Election

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Cops Put Out Fire With Snowballs

News

Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria

Meanwhile…

Russians Caught Trying to Cross Bridge in Cardboard Bus

Meanwhile…

Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports

News

Moscow Named in World's Top 10 'Best' Cities

Sign up for our weekly newsletter