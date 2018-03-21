Russian Schoolgirl Wounds 7 in Air Gun Shooting

A 13-year-old student in central Russia has reportedly wounded seven people with an air gun in an attack planned with two classmates.

A spate of deadly school attacks has hit Russia over the past six months. The Kremlin suggested in January that the “evils” of the internet may have played a role in the attacks.

“Three girls closed the classroom [door] and began the shooting. One person was taken away in an ambulance. He was shot in the temple from an air gun,” an unnamed student in Kurgan region told the Znak.com news website Wednesday.