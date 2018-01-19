7 Injured in Axe Attack on Siberian School

A teacher and five students were wounded in an attack Friday morning on a school in the far eastern Russian republic of Buryatia. Russians are still reeling from a knife attack in the city of Perm on Jan. 15 in which 14 schoolchildren were injured.

A 9th-grade student armed with an axe attacked his school in the Buryat village of Sosnovy Bor on Friday morning, assaulting a class of 7th-grade students, the Interfax news agency reported Friday. The student also ignited a Molotov cocktail in at attempt to set fire to the school. The attacker, five students, and their 41-year-old teacher have been hospitalized.