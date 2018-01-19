7 Injured in Axe Attack on Siberian School

A teacher and five students were wounded in an attack Friday morning on a school in the far eastern Russian republic of Buryatia.
Russians are still reeling from a knife attack in the city of Perm on Jan. 15 in which 14 schoolchildren were injured.
A 9th-grade student armed with an axe attacked his school in the Buryat village of Sosnovy Bor on Friday morning, assaulting a class of 7th-grade students, the Interfax news agency reported Friday.
The student also ignited a Molotov cocktail in at attempt to set fire to the school. The attacker, five students, and their 41-year-old teacher have been hospitalized.
Police sources told Interfax that the assailant, a 9th grader, may have had an accomplice who fled the scene. Earlier reports said that up to three people may have attacked the school with Molotov cocktails.
Classes were cancelled Friday amidst a continuing investigation into the attack.