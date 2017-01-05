Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song
5 hours ago Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015
6 hours ago The West to Blame for Russian Plane Crash Chaos, says Security Official
Russia
UPDATE: Russian Airline Denies Its Plane Nearly Collided With NATO Jet
Russia
Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Appeals for NATO Reset
Russia
Le Pen Says Crimean Annexation Legal (While Also Looking for Russian Cash)
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song
5 hours ago Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015
6 hours ago The West to Blame for Russian Plane Crash Chaos, says Security Official

The West to Blame for Russian Plane Crash Chaos, says Security Official

Jan 5, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:00

The West to Blame for Russian Plane Crash Chaos, says Security Official

Jan 5, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:00
Karen Danielyan/ AP

A regional branch of Russia’s security services has pointed fingers at the West, after a plane crash revealed a lack of emergency preparedness at a regional airport.

On Jan. 4, an Airbus aircraft operated by Russia’s flagship Aeroflot Airline overran the runway at Kaliningrad’s Khrabrovo Airport, reportedly after the plane’s nose landing gear gave way. Six passengers were treated for minor injuries.

However, in the wake of the crash, workers could not remove the damaged plane from the runway since the airport lacked the necessary equipment. Over 20 flights were cancelled and the airport was forced to shut down for a day as a result. Angry passengers also criticized the airport’s handling of the crash, and the subsequent technical chaos has proven an embarrassment for airport and local authorities.

But don’t blame the pilots, a source close to the security services’ Kaliningrad branch told the Regnum news agency. The real cause is Russia’s foes.

The problems at Khrabrovo airport were “the main thing that the West has achieved since [the annexation of] Crimea.” the security source said. The source did not clarify exactly how the West caused the problems at the airport. However, the statement’s logic seems centered on the region’s geography.

Kaliningrad is an exclave of the Russian Federation sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic Sea. As a result, the only way for Russian citizens to visit the region is by plane, unless they have an international passport and the requisite transit documents.

For this reason, problems at Khrabrovo have an outsized effect on the Kaliningrad region’s accessibility. Increased tensions between Russia and the European Union presumably accentuate these concerns.

Technical issues are, however, far from a new phenomenon at Khrabrovo. 

The airport has been under construction for over 10 years. Many expected that the 2018 World Cup – to be held in cities across Russia, including Kaliningrad – would force the local authorities to finish the job. However, construction work has not sped up, despite direct orders from President Vladimir Putin.

Yesterday, Kaliningrad’s acting governor, Anton Alikhanov stated that he was taking personal responsibility for problems at the airport after the crash.

Related
Russia
Doping Charges ‘No Reason to Move World Cup From Russia’ — Former Sports Minister
Moscow
Russian Security Services Claim to Have Foiled an ISIS Terror Plot in Moscow
Russia
No Signs of Terrorist Attack Aboard Russian Tu-154 Plane – Russian Security Services
Russia
Russia Suspends All Tu-154 Flights Pending Crash Investigation

UPDATE: Russian Airline Denies Its Plane Nearly Collided With NATO Jet

9 hours ago

A Russian airline is denying that its plane nearly collided with a NATO aircraft on the Russian far east coast.

3 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

5 hours ago

Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

8 hours ago

Hacker Labels Obama's Russian Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria'

11 hours ago

Storm Warning Announced as Heavy Snow Hits Moscow

1 day ago

Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’

1 day ago

Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window

3 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

5 hours ago

Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

8 hours ago

Hacker Labels Obama's Russian Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria'

3 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

5 hours ago

Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

8 hours ago

Hacker Labels Obama's Russian Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria'

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

5 hours ago

Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

8 hours ago

Hacker Labels Obama's Russian Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria'

2 days ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
2 days ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Print edition — 14 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip

2 days ago
In 1960, the Soviet movie studio “Diafilm” released a filmstrip titled “In the Year 2017,” by V. Strukova and V. Shevchenko, depicting a vision of ...

11 hours ago

Storm Warning Announced as Heavy Snow Hits Moscow

1 day, 2 hours ago

Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’

1 day, 4 hours ago

Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window

6 days ago

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

see more

6 days ago

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

6 days ago

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

While many expats go back to their home countries for the long holiday break, for those who stay Moscow is a vacationer’s paradise.

6 days ago

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

New issue — 14 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
6 days ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

The Year That Putin Won

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
6 days ago

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current ...

1 day ago

Russian Central Bank Chief Nabiullina Named European Banker of the Year

1 day ago

Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

1 day ago

Rosneft Privatization Deal Closed As Italian Financing Comes Through

1 day ago

Siberian Artist Marks New Year With Giant Manure Rooster

1 day ago

Flights Canceled As Moscow Braces for the Cold

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Appeals for NATO Reset

Thu. Jan. 05

More events
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings Exhibition
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo Exhibition
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release Exhibition
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future Exhibition
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman Exhibition
Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love? Exhibition

1 day ago

Russian Central Bank Chief Nabiullina Named European Banker of the Year

1 day ago

Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

1 day ago

Rosneft Privatization Deal Closed As Italian Financing Comes Through

1 day ago

Siberian Artist Marks New Year With Giant Manure Rooster

1 day ago

Flights Canceled As Moscow Braces for the Cold

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Appeals for NATO Reset

11 hours ago

Storm Warning Announced as Heavy Snow Hits Moscow

1 day ago

Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’

1 day ago

Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

6 days ago
While many expats go back to their home countries for the long holiday break, for those who stay Moscow is a vacationer’s paradise.

In a Spin: Kremlin Wrestles With Russia's Revolutionary History

1 week ago
On the eve of the 1917 revolution's centennial, fact gives ...

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

6 days ago
While many expats go back to their home countries for the long holiday break, for those who stay ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

1 week ago

1 week ago

In a Spin: Kremlin Wrestles With Russia's Revolutionary History

On the eve of the 1917 revolution's centennial, fact gives way to myth as the Kremlin ...

1 week ago

1 week ago

Moscow 2016: The Prince and the Penguin

In Moscow, 2016 will go down as a complicated year. Perhaps it will be viewed as ...

Most Read

The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+